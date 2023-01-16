When Jim Croy founded our team at Croy Engineering in 2005, it was a small engineering firm with less than 20 employees. Since then, Croy has grown by recruiting incredibly talented professionals committed to delivering projects that improve our communities. Today, Croy has grown to more than 120 employees and has expanded into three states. We now have offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and our headquarters have always been right here in Marietta.
Through the lessons I’ve learned throughout my career, I believe that the best investments our company can make is in the growth and development of our employees and communities.
When it comes to investing in our employees, I have found that empowering talented leaders and trusting them to lead their teams has fostered increased creativity and better results for our company. One of Croy’s “secret weapons” to engaging our employees and immersing our company into the fabric of the communities we serve is through joining the local chamber of commerce.
As a company and as individuals, we’re committed to improving our community. This objective is at the heart of every project we pursue and every hire we make. We encourage our employees to build relationships, develop their skills, and follow their passions. Croy uses our Cobb Chamber membership to achieve each of these goals. Our investment in the Chamber fuels its mission to drive economic growth and opportunities for all businesses and provide pro-business advocacy. For us, investing in the Chamber is also an investment in making Cobb the best place to do business in Georgia. And, in turn, Croy’s membership to the Cobb Chamber has steadily fostered our company’s growth.
One of the key ways that we leverage our membership is by using the Cobb Chamber as a professional development tool, matching employees to the best Chamber programs suited to their needs, strengths, and talents. Programs like Cobb Young Professionals, Leadership Cobb, Honorary Commanders, Cobb Youth Leadership, and Cobb Executive Women give our employees the opportunity for a leadership role outside of the company. This type of professional development is important to the success of our
company. We have found that when we encourage employees to learn new skills and take advantage of the Chamber’s programs, our employees stay with our organization longer, and they are actively engaged in not only Croy’s success, but in our community’s success.
The Chamber’s personal and professional development programs are tailored to nurture leadership skills, introduce new skills and approaches, and introduce participants to an expanded professional network.
Leadership Cobb is in my opinion one of the best leadership development programs in Georgia. Each class is typically between 45 to 55 diverse professionals representing various industries and organizations.
Aimee Turner, PE leads our Traffic Engineering Department and she’s a member of the current Leadership Cobb class. “This opportunity being afforded to me is just one of many examples of how Croy embodies one of its core values of investing in its people,” said Turner. “My professional growth over my time with the company is a testament to Croy’s commitment.” This month, Leadership Cobb is opening nominations for its 2024 class.
The Honorary Commanders Association is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program that pairs local business professionals with military leaders. This unique partnership with Dobbins ARB, the Georgia National Guard, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Coast Guard provides both the military and business community with an opportunity to learn from each other. Each program day shares information about local military activities and their impact on the economy and covers various aspects of the national defense system.
Several Croy employees have had the honor of being selected for both Leadership Cobb and Honorary Commanders. And many have continued their journeys with each program through various leadership roles. Chris Rideout, PE leads our Transportation Engineering Department and was a recent Co-Chair of Honorary Commanders, as well as served as a past Co-Chair of Leadership Cobb. “These opportunities have allowed me to create lifelong friendships on both a personal and professional level. I can’t thank
the Chamber enough for allowing me the honor of leading these programs and look forward to continuing to contribute for many years to come,” said Rideout.
Wayne McGary, PE leads Program Management for Croy and he has invested significantly in the Chamber’s leadership programs. “The programs have allowed me to grow in my knowledge of leadership experience and gain a better understanding of the community that Croy is a part of. I have been fortunate to be a part of Honorary Commanders Association, Leadership Cobb, and Cobb Youth Leadership with leadership roles in Honorary Commanders Alumni Association and Cobb Youth Leadership.”
The Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) program gathers monthly for informative networking luncheons and socials. Business owners and executive leaders cultivate valuable relationships by connecting with fellow female leaders throughout our community. The CEW program has proven to be a valuable leadership development program for many of our leaders here at Croy.
In addition, we are all looking to opportunities for our young professionals to grow their skills. The Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals program has a full calendar of leadership luncheons, socials, and volunteer opportunities. Many of our younger employees have enjoyed this program and have found ways to serve and lead through its offerings. Luci Hogue is a young professional in our marketing and communications team who has enjoyed her experience with Leadership Cobb and Cobb Young Professionals. “I’m thankful that Croy not only allows but encourages me to be a part of programs that I’m passionate about,” said Hogue. “In the Cobb Young Professionals program, I’ve had mentors invest in me and in-turn, I’ve been able to invest in and support others in the Cobb Young Professional group by way of the Steering Committee. Additionally, being a member of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2022 has allowed me to grow both professionally and personally in ways that I couldn’t have imagined.”
As we start the new year, consider how you can better use your Chamber membership to invest in your employees and your company’s goals for the next 12 months. And, if you’re not a member, then make it a resolution to join the Chamber in 2023. It’s been my experience that you’ll watch your community and your business grow!
