The Metro Atlanta Chamber recently announced the launch of the second round of the RESTORE ATL Grant.
The grant will support black-owned small and medium-sized businesses in metro Atlanta that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the distribution of $5,000 to $10,000 individual grants.
Applications for the grant program are currently open and will close on Wednesday.
Eligibility criteria for the grant program is:
- Company must be a for-profit business located in the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area.
- Company must be black-owned .
- Company must have been in business for a minimum of three years prior to Feb. 1, 2021.
- Company must have fewer than 100 employees - full-time, part-time and contractors.
The funds can be used for operating expenses including rent, utilities, payroll, PPE and other business-related needs. The grants will be reviewed and awarded in the weeks following Wednesday's application deadline and recipients will be announced in March.
This latest round of grants, totaling $180,000, is furnished through investor donations, bringing the total amount raised for the initiative to $360,000. Additional details surrounding eligibility requirements and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at the grant application website.
For more information, visit https://www.metroatlantachamber.com/restore-atl-grant.
