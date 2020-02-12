The Kennesaw Walmart Supercenter, 3105 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw, will have a grand opening celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a new VetIQ Petcare Wellness Center.
The Wellness Center will have meet and greets with veterinarians and the Wellness Center staff, freebies for pet owners and their pets, a treat bar with goodies for dogs and cats, and multiple raffles to win free services from the center.
