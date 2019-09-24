On Sept. 17, Gov. Brian Kemp received an exclusive tour of WellStar Kennestone Hospital's new, state-of-the-art emergency department, which is situated across the street from the hospital's main campus in Marietta.
Kennestone is home to the second highest-activity emergency department in the state and is the eighth busiest in the country. The hospital serves 138,000 patients annually.
The new emergency department is on track to open in the spring of 2020. It is expected to serve 185,000 patients per year in the initial phase, with plans to eventually accommodate more than 200,000 patients annually. This growth will nearly double the hospital's patient capacity from its current average of 389 patients a day to more than 600 a day.
