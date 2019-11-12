Georgia Commute Options, a program managed by the Atlanta Regional Commission, is raising awareness of the benefits of telework programs following Gov. Brian Kemp’s proclamation to hold the Eighth Annual Georgia Telework Week from Nov. 18–22.
Georgia Commute Options is challenging metro Atlanta employers to launch or expand their own telework programs in recognition of this year’s Georgia Telework Week.
“Recent studies show that the average metro Atlanta commuter spends 77 hours each year in traffic delays,” said Jill Goldberg, Georgia Commute Options’ marketing director. "One way to help motorists reduce this amount of time is by promoting and supporting commute alternatives such as teleworking. The benefits of teleworking go beyond the time and money-savings for workers, teleworking is also shown to boost productivity and wellness by lowering the stress associated with daily commutes.”
To encourage commuters to try clean commute options, Georgia Commute Options offers incentive programs year-round for those who log their commute alternatives. Incentive programs include:
- Gimme Five, a new program, where participants can earn $5 a day, up to $150, for making the switch from driving alone to teleworking or choosing another clean commute option.
- Existing clean commuters can be entered to win monthly $25 prizes for logging their clean commute options – including teleworking.
For those who participate in Telework Week and log their clean commute, Georgia Commute Options is offering the chance at a special reward. Individuals who log at least one telework day during Georgia’s Telework Week will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Georgia Commute Options also offers free telework and flexwork consulting services to metro Atlanta-based employers that are looking to start a program for their workplace. Employers can take advantage of these services by emailing telework@GaCommuteOptions.com.
For more information, visit www.gacommuteoptions.com.
