CUMBERLAND — Cumberland's newest grub and game joint is now open at The Battery Atlanta.
Good Game, a restaurant and virtual entertainment venue offering games inspired by Topgolf, celebrated its grand opening Thursday.
The 7,500-square-foot venture located on Battery Avenue between CRU Food & Wine Bar and Sports & Social, offers eight Topgolf Swing Suite virtual simulator bays with carnival games, golf, hockey and baseball, as well as zombie dodgeball and others.
Each bay accommodates up to eight people in a lounge setting, or visitors can sit and eat at one of the dining or bar seats, according to a news release from Deleware North, the owner of Good Game. The company said bays are also available for rent for bachelor/bachelorette or birthday parties, corporate meetings or other events.
"Five years ago (Truist Park) was a piece of dirt, and it was something that was a vision of ours to create an incredible destination that ... brought people year round in addition to (the Braves) playing games at Truist Park," said Mike Plant, president and CEO of the Braves Development Company. "People have, in droves, come from all over the Southeast and all over the United States, not only to watch our games but to enjoy all the different experiential opportunities we have here. And today, with Good Game ... that just continues."
The restaurant and gaming venture located on Battery Avenue between CRU Food & Wine Bar and Sports & Social took about six months to build out and cost about $3.5 million to complete, according to General Manager Matt Kimbrough.
"That's a long build for a retail space," he said. "It's good to finally see it all come together, but this is a complicated build. You're not only building a restaurant, but you're also adding in all this technology on top of it."
Kimbrough said he is excited to introduce families and other Battery visitors to the gaming aspects of Good Game, but he also wants potential customers to know it's a great place to just have a made-from-scratch meal or just have the kids burn off some energy.
He said the elevated-bar-food menu items like shrimp and grits, burgers and po' boys, as well as an expansive drink menu are perfect for the adult visitor, and games like zombie dodgeball are sure to engage the little ones.
Mike Peck, an Intercontinental Hotels employee who attended the grand opening and tried out a couple of the games, agreed with the latter.
"To be able to bring the kids here and do stuff like this and kind of be able to play around'll be fun," the father of two said, after pelting virtual zombies with dodgeballs. Next, he prepared to practice his golf swing on the course displayed on the screen. "Any time parents can have fun and bring the kids is a good time."
Good Game is open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing each night.
