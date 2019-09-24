Good Dog Veterinary Care, 3894 Due West Road NW in west Cobb, announced it will open Georgia’s first and only “all-dog” veterinary practice.
Marietta resident Dr. Patrick Singletary is the lead veterinarian and owner. A graduate of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, he has been practicing veterinary medicine in Cobb County since graduating.
Good Dog Veterinary Care will be a full-service veterinary hospital, specializing in wellness and preventative care. Dr. Singletary will oversee all aspects of a dog’s health from puppy stage through senior care. The company will also offer wellness plans which will allow clients to provide premium care to their dog with easy to manage monthly payments. The plans include annual visits, dental cleaning, comprehensive labwork, vaccines, X-rays and parasite preventatives.
The business is expected to open around early October.
For more information, call 678-213-7382 or visit www.gooddogveterinarycare.com.
