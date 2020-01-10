The Georgia Municipal Association and GeorgiaForward recently named Brenda Belcher of Marietta as the new GeorgiaForward managing director.
Belcher is an experienced external affairs and nonprofit management leader. Known for her systematic approach and relationship-focused stakeholder engagement, she brings significant knowledge in the creation, growth and management of innovative and sustainable programs. In her new role, she will be a catalyst of cross-sector, statewide conversations and partnerships.
Prior to joining GMA and GF, she led government affairs and policy for the American Society of Safety Professionals. She amplified ASSP’s voice in Washington by building advocacy coalitions and spearheading a national research symposium. She also managed programs and development with the ASSP Foundation.
Belcher holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. She completed two Master of Arts programs at the University of Chicago, one with the Harris School of Public Policy and one with the Committee on International Relations. She sits on the Center for Family Resources’ Young Professionals Board and is a graduate of the Marietta Citizens’ Academy.
