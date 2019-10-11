Gilreath Family Dentistry, 200 White Street in Marietta, has incorporated a new technology to help with the Invisalign treatments provided to patients.
The dental practice, owned by Dr. Paul Gilreath IV, is using Dental Monitoring.
According to the practice, they are the first in the Southeast to utilize this technology.
“Invisalign is an orthodontic treatment which uses a series of custom-made plastic trays that push teeth into the correct positions," said Dr. Gilreath. "Each tray moves the teeth a small amount and it is necessary for the teeth to be in their new position before going to the next tray. In the past, and for most practices doing Invisalign, patients are given about four sets of trays and told to wear the trays two weeks and then change to the next one and then come back when the four sets are worn."
Dental Monitoring uses an app on a smart phone and a small retractor and carrier for one's phone to allow patients to take a photo scan of their teeth once a week. The scan takes about three minutes.
The scans go to Dr. Gilreath and his team, which look at the tooth positions and reply to patients electronically as to whether they should wear the tray longer or go on to the next one.
“By using Dental Monitoring, we can give the patients all of the trays at once and then monitor them remotely and only see them if there is an issue," said Dr. Gilreath. "This is an incredibly efficient way to do Invisalign treatment and has been a game changer in our practice. Patients love not having to come into the office every six to eight weeks.”
Dr. Gilreath is a “Gold Plus” Invisalign provider, as recognized by Align Technologies - the makers of Invisalign. This level of provider not only means he has completed more cases than most GP providers. It also
means he has a higher level of education and experience with Invisalign.
Dr. Gilreath is one of only three general dentists in Atlanta to have this status with Invisalign.
For more information, contact Dr. Gilreath at 770-514-1224.
