Marietta may soon have a food truck that will only be available for delivery.
REEF Kitchens, a subsidiary of Miami-based REEF Technology, is seeking a permit from the city of Marietta to set up a food truck in the parking lot of a gas station on Franklin Gateway.
The truck, which would be parked daily in the Chevron parking lot at 1200 Franklin Gateway SE, will be exclusively for off-site delivery through third-party food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, according to city documents.
The concept, which is sometimes called a “ghost kitchen,” isn’t permitted under current city codes at the property, so it would require a special use permit to operate.
The city also has limitations for food trucks to operate up to three days consecutively and 12 days a year in the same space, among other regulations, so city officials will be weighing whether to make an exception to those rules.
The truck will look like a trailer, according to the city, and REEF has a one-year lease agreement with the property owner to use the north section of the lot. If approved, the normal business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The truck will leave the Chevron every day to return to an off-site Prep Atlanta commissary kitchen for cleaning.
What exactly will be served from the new kitchen is yet to be determined, said Michelle Moses, who represents REEF Kitchens in the Atlanta area. REEF is considering establishing a site for one of its internal brands there. REEF brands operating in the metro Atlanta area include burgers and wings.
The Marietta Planning Commission is slated to make a recommendation at its Nov. 4 meeting at 6 p.m. The Marietta City Council will vote on whether to approve a permit for the food truck at its meeting on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Planning commission and City Council meetings are held in the council chambers at city hall, 205 Lawrence Street in Marietta, and can be viewed online at www.mariettaga.gov.
