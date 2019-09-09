The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced its 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia for 2019.
The honorees were celebrated at an event on Sept. 4 at the Infiniti Club at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area.
Members of the list come from a variety of sectors, including government, media, business and nonprofits. Among them were Bob Jimenez, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Cox Enterprises; Eduardo Martinez, president of UPS Foundation and chief diversity/inclusion officer at UPS; Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves outfielder; Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross; Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King; state Judge Dax Lopez; Norberto Sanchez, CEO of Norsan Group; Jerry Gonzalez, executive director of GALEO; and Ozzie Areu, CEO of Areu Bros. Studios.
The complete list of honorees included Samuel Aguilar, Ozzie Areu, Maria Alejandra Bastidas, Sofia Bork, Anna Cablik, Yehimi Cambron, Luisa Fernanda Cardona, Alba Castillo, Nury Castillo-Crawford, Lisa Clarke, Ruben Cruz, Rodrigo Cruz, Jason Esteves, Jerry Gonzalez, Jerry James, Bob Jimenez, John King, Ana Maria Martinez, Astrid Martinez, Eduardo Martinez, Erica Mason, Belisa Urbina, Sofia Vargas Lukas, Rafael Navarro, Adelina Nicholls, Bernadette Olmos, Elba Pareja, Gigi Pedraza, Felipe Ramirez, Juan Ramirez Hernandez, Samantha Ramirez Hernandez, Carolina Ramon, Eric Remedi, Alex Raul Rivera, Anthony Rodriguez, Darlene Rodriguez, Daniela Rodriguez, Mariela Romero, Suleima Salgado, Norberto Sanchez, Janet Sevilla, Ivan Shammas, Rick Tapia, Anibal Torres, Amilcar Valencia and Juanita Velez.
The 2019 group is the second Most Influential Latinos selected by the GHCC.
The GHCC also announced the inductees to its inaugural Hall of Fame. The inductees included Rudy Beserra, former senior vice president of Latin American Affairs at The Coca-Cola Co.; Rene Diaz, CEO of Diaz Foods; Monica Maldonado, CEO of Interprint Communications; and Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth.
Established in 1984, the GHCC is one of the largest Hispanic Chambers in the U.S., with over 1,000 members. Its primary focus is on business formation, business growth, and civic and leadership development and engagement. It serves entrepreneurs and business owners through consultations, workshops/seminars and partners with organizations such as the Small Business Development Center to bring quality programming to the Hispanic business community.
