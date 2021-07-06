Carrie Collin of Georgia Urology, the largest urology practice in the Southeast, recently received her designation as a Certified Urologic Nurse Practitioner.
Collin collaborates with Dr. Warren Todd Oberle at Georgia Urology’s Marietta and Austell offices.
She began working in urology in 2010, and she originally became a Certified Urologic Registered Nurse in 2011. She decided to return to school and received her nurse practitioner degree in 2017. It was then she decided to get a similar designation in her new role.
For more information, visit GaUrology.com.
