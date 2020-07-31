Georgia Urology, which has four Cobb County locations, announced that Dan Fellner, formerly the company’s director of Human Resources, has been appointed as chief executive officer.
He replaces longtime CEO Jason Shelnutt, who voluntarily steps down to remain on staff as chief financial officer before transitioning to retirement.
Under Shelnutt’s leadership, Georgia Urology experienced an unprecedented period of growth. Today, the practice has more than 60 providers across more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers in the metro Atlanta area.
Georgia Urology treats all urologic conditions in adults and children with the most advanced techniques, including minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, laser surgery and advanced prostate cancer treatment.
For more information, visit GaUrology.com.
