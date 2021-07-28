Georgia Urology, which has offices in Marietta and Austell, has appointed Bridgett Chasko as its chief financial officer.
She has more than three decades in the healthcare industry, including 10 years as a CFO. She has a diverse background in for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare, including hospital systems with physician practices, long-term care facilities and insurance plans.
Chasko is replacing retiring CFO Jason Shelnutt. Prior to that position, Shelnutt served as Georgia Urology’s longtime chief executive officer. Under Shelnutt’s leadership, Georgia Urology experienced an unprecedented period of growth. Today the practice has more than 70 providers across more than 30
locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers in the metro Atlanta area.
For more information, visit GaUrology.com.
