Recently a group of Georgia small business owners and members of The National Small Business Association Leadership Council met and are urging Georgians to support small businesses reeling from the economic impact of COVID-19 and widespread social unrest.
In the last three months, small businesses — particularly those front-facing businesses serving customers in person — continue to be the most hard-hit by the pandemic through mandated closures, massive declines in customer demand and complex employee challenges. Now, many of these same Georgia businesses are facing, not only potential physical destruction of their business, but also the economic impact associated with customers’ inability to patronize them.
Celebrating more than 80 years in operation, NSBA is a member-driven nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of America’s entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit www.nsba.biz.
