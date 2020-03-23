Georgia’s banks and credit unions have sprung into action to meet the financial services needs of the state’s families and businesses during the coronavirus public health emergency.
The Georgia Bankers Association, Community Bankers Association of Georgia and the Georgia Credit Union Association, an affiliate of League of Southeastern Credit Unions, collectively represent Georgia's federally insured depository institutions, including commercial banks, thrift institutions and credit unions.
The GBA has provided the following information to consumers:
- Financial institutions are prepared and able to be the source of strength for the communities they serve.
- Money is safe in insured financial institutions.
- Not a penny of deposits insured by FDIC or NCUA has ever been lost.
- The safest place for one's money is in an insured depository institution.
- Up to $250,000 is the basic amount covered by federal insurance for single accounts at any insured institution. Additional coverage may be available depending on account type and structure.
- FDIC insurance coverage details are accessible at https://www.fdic.gov/deposit.
- NCUA insurance coverage details are assessible at https://www.mycreditunion.gov/share-insurance.
- Financial institutions are working proactively with borrowers experiencing challenges in the current environment.
- Each institution is eager to work with consumers for a solution customized to their situation.
- Financial institutions have responded positively to the Governor Kemp’s and President Trump’s health directives and pandemic business continuity plans were already in place and are being exercised.
- Lobby access may be restricted, but institutions are open for business. Consumers should check with their institution’s webpage for details on drive through service, individual appointments for in-person meetings and online services like bill pay, remote depositing of checks and ATMs for cash.
- Consumers should take advantage of the nation's world-class payments system and use mobile payment channels and debit cards or credit cards to make purchases.
- Consumers should be on guard for scams.
For more information, visit www.gabankers.com, cbaofga.com and www.lscu.coop.
