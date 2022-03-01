The Georgia Bankers Association announced that Georgia’s 150 FDIC-insured banks closed out 2021 with net income of $1.9 billion, a 52.2% increase from year-end 2020, according to FDIC data released on March 1.
Loans were up 6.5%, deposits grew by 14.2% and total assets increased by 13.3%. Credit quality also remains extremely strong, with noncurrent loans and charge-offs declining from already low levels.
The 144 Georgia banks classified by FDIC as community banks posted increased earnings for the year of $646.3 million, up 32.2%, also with good growth in loans, deposits and assets.
Fourth-quarter performance was solid, as well. Earnings for the quarter by all Georgia banks totaled $486.3 million, up 14.3% from the same period in 2020. And for Georgia’s community banks, quarterly earnings were up 11.9% compared to fourth quarter 2020.
Below are some specific highlights of the latest data. Georgia Bankers Association’s analysis includes comparative performance of only the banks classified by FDIC as Georgia-headquartered banks at year-end 2021. As of June 30, 2021, FDIC reported an additional 42 banks chartered in other states were doing business in Georgia. Those institutions reported holding an additional $230.6 billion of deposits in Georgia.
All FDIC-insured Georgia-headquartered Banks (150 Institutions)
Yearly net income of $1.9 billion up 52.2% from 2020 year-end.
Quarterly net income of $486.3 million, up 14.3% compared to the same period in 2020.
Assets up 13.3%, loans up 6.5% and deposits up 14.2%.
Credit quality pristine: Noncurrent loans and charge offs down and at extremely low levels.
94% of banks profitable, 81% with earnings gains.
Net interest margin down to 3.19%, but better than the national level of 2.14%.
Capital levels remain strong.
Georgia-headquartered FDIC-defined Community Banks (144 Institutions)
Yearly net income of $646.3 million, up 32.2%.
Quarterly net income $150.1 million, up 11.9% compared to the same period in 2020.
Assets up 17.9%, loans up 6.8% and deposits up 20.6%.
Credit quality pristine and capital levels remain strong.
