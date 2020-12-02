The Georgia Bankers Association announced that loan and deposit balances continued to grow at the 155 FDIC-insured banks based in Georgia during the third quarter, with totals for those banks through Sept. 30 up 15% and 20%, respectively.
FDIC data released this week showed net assets also increased by 16% through the first nine months of the year, and credit quality was relatively stable.
During the third quarter, banks earned $504.5 million, an increase of 12.7% compared to the third quarter 2019.
For the first nine months of the year, banks had earned $612.8 million, off the pace from the three-quarter total from 2019 by 55.7%, which was not unexpected and reflect the extraordinary measures taken for customers and banks reserving more funds to protect against future losses earlier in the year.
Founded in September 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 128 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.
