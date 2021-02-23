The Georgia Bankers Association reports that Georgia’s 157 FDIC-insured banks closed out 2020 with increased loans, deposits and assets at year-end compared to 2019.
According the latest FDIC data, loans were up 10%, deposits grew by 22%, and assets increased by 17% in 2020. Cumulatively, the state’s banks earned $1.3 billion during the year, which was down 30% from the previous year, but declined less than the 36.5% for banks nationally.
Fourth-quarter performance indicated continued momentum in net income from the effects of the pandemic earlier in the year. Fourth-quarter net income for Georgia-based banks was up by 43% compared to fourth-quarter 2019, and up 37% compared to the prior quarter’s net income. Bank loan customers also showed resiliency, with noncurrent loans decreasing slightly for the year and compared to the prior quarter.
Year-end 2020 vs. year-end 2019
- Total loans and leases up 10.5 billion, up 10%.
- Total deposits up $27.1 billion, up 22%.
- Total assets up $25.4 billion, up 17%.
- Net income of $1.3 billion, down $563 million, down 30%.
- Noncurrent loans decreased slightly and are about half the national average.
- 94% of banks profitable, down only slightly from 95%.
- Capital levels remain strong.
Fourth-quarter 2020 vs. fourth-quarter 2019
- Net income of $693 million, up 43% compared to same period in 2019.
- Noncurrent loans decreased slightly.
Fourth-quarter 2020 vs. third-quarter 2020
- Net income up $188.5 million, up 37% compared to third-quarter 2020.
- Total deposits grew by about $7 billion, up 5%.
- Total loans and leases declined by $3.9 billion, down 3%.
Georgia-based FDIC defined community banks (150 institutions), year-end 2020 vs. year end 2019
- Total loans and leases up 17%.
- Total deposits up 24%.
- Total assets up 24%.
- Net income down 1%.
- Noncurrent loans down 32%.
