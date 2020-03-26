Georgia residents are being warned to be extra vigilant as scam callers are likely to ramp up their activity over the next few weeks to take advantage of increasing amounts of people being at home due to the current coronavirus outbreak.
CPR Call Blocker, makers of a call blocking device, is predicting that scammers and fraudsters will be ready to strike and take advantage of the situation as more states go into lockdown. The company has compiled the top five active scams that residents should watch out for over the next few weeks.
- Fake test kits scam – Someone may call claiming to offer free coronavirus testing kits and will ask for personal information and health insurance details. A common version of this scam targets diabetic individuals that are higher risk, where a scam caller will offer both a free coronavirus test kit and a free diabetic monitor.
- FDIC scam – Scam-callers posing as employees from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may ask for sensitive information, such as a social security number and bank account information, over the phone as a precondition to receive federal money. The FDIC will never make unsolicited phone calls asking for personal information and money. They will also not put pressure on residents or threaten them.
- Charity scam – Residents may get a call from someone claiming to be from a charitable organization which is collecting donations for individuals, groups or areas affected by coronavirus. The caller will ask residents to send cash donations in the mail, by wire transfer or by gift card.
- Healthcare provider scam – Scam-callers pretending to work for a healthcare provider may tell residents that a relative or friend has been treated for coronavirus and then demand immediate payment for treatment before threatening legal action if they don’t pay. Healthcare providers will not contact residents this way.
- Student loan scams – Residents may receive a call telling them that new measures due to the coronavirus outbreak will have an effect on their student loan, and that they need to ring a different phone number to find out how the new measures will impact their future payment obligations. If residents ring this number, a scammer may ask them for personal information like a social security number and credit card details.
While the list is not exhaustive, CPR Call Blocker hopes to make Georgia residents aware that scammers are becoming more inventive and if something sounds too good to be true or out of the ordinary, then it could well be a scam.
If residents want to stop receiving scam and nuisance calls, follow CPR Call Blocker’s quick three-step guide to stopping unwanted calls.
Register with the National Do Not Call Registry by visiting DoNotCall.gov.
Do not consent to being contacted. Residents can get their phone number taken off directories and look out for tick boxes on all marketing correspondence to see if ticking or unticking them will prevent their details being passed on to third parties.
Residents should also consider getting a call blocker.
For more information, visit www.callblockerusa.com.
