More Georgians are working than ever before. And they are being paid higher wages than ever before. So why are employers finding it difficult to fill openings?
As inflation and the economy continue to be at the forefront of workers’ minds, Georgia officials have announced the state’s unemployment rate has fallen to an all-time low of 3.1% in March, creating a tight labor market that drove up wages. Despite record-low unemployment, local experts point out that businesses are still struggling to find workers.
“Wages and benefits are having to be increased because of a very tight labor market, and we are now seeing the highest number of Georgians ever employed and participating in the workforce,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced in a press release in April. “And with a record number of jobs being created, we have a situation where this will continue to be the case for the immediate future.”
March was a record-breaking month for Georgia, with nearly 5.1 million employed Georgians and more than 4.7 million jobs available. The jobless rate in Georgia was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national average for March of 3.6%. For Cobb County, the unemployment rate in March was 2.8%, a slight uptick from 2.7% in February, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
The average wage difference from February 2020 to February 2022 was more than 9%. Some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic showed wage increases of more than 10%, led by the leisure and hospitality sector with jobs such as hotel workers, event workers, restaurant workers and more, where wages have risen 20.4% in two years.
“Many of the sectors that weathered significant hardships during the pandemic are now having to offer higher wages and better benefit packages to get employees into open positions enabling them to do business,” Butler said. “The cost of labor is being recouped by rising costs for consumers, which is one of the major drivers causing our current increase in inflation.”
Chris Tierney, a partner in Cobb County’s Moore Colson’s Consulting Practice, said businesses across industries are trying to hire employees.
“But there’s also a need to hire education skill sets that are not met through the traditional college route,” he said. “Our current education system has caused a shortage in ‘skilled labor’ such as truck drivers, mechanics.”
Brian Renshaw, a CPA and partner at Moore Colson’s real estate practice, agreed, stating help wanted signs are everywhere nowadays, but a particular gap in the skilled labor workforce.
“College education costs are not sustainable,” he said. “We need to think differently when it comes to education. At some point, college is too expensive. What about tech schools, trade schools? Why not think about being a truck driver?”
When asked why there is a significant difference between the number of jobs and the number of workers in Georgia, Tierney said the “Great Resignation,” a recent movement in the United States where workers are leaving their jobs or retiring early, has played a part.
“Particularly in the banking industry, I think COVID accelerated early retirement and there’s just not enough young people to fill the gap,” he said. “Add in impractical college degrees, student loans, younger generations still living at home/being coddled by parents — and the result is a workforce that is just not as well-prepared.”
Renshaw said Georgia in particular is feeling these “growing pains” because it’s a pro-business state.
“The development of Georgia/Atlanta is outpacing the number of people available for those jobs,” he said. “The delta between population growth and corporate development has grown. This attracts people from other states; when people think there’s more opportunity, they move here.”
While Tierney said workers have more bargaining power to demand greater wages due to the current working environment, he speculates it won’t last long.
“Most companies lead with money, so there’s definitely more focus on salaries,” he said. “But this situation probably results in people who are asking for more than they are worth. Rather, companies should be asking, ‘Can I do more work with the people I have?’ Companies are trying to do unique things, be more creative with enticing people without affecting base compensation. But this may not be sustainable.”
While technology could provide relief in some situations where there are not enough workers to fill jobs, Renshaw said businesses need to consider ways to attract workers with benefits, such as offering flexible work schedules. Tierney said the solution may be a small recession.
“An economic slowdown helps people return to the workplace,” he said. “With higher inflation, eventually people will have to come back to the market.”
