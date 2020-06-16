Georgia Power is offering a special payment plan to help customers with past-due account balances accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers who enroll will be able to pay past-due balances over a six-month timeframe between October 2020 and March 2021 with no late fees.
The suspension of disconnections has also been extended until July 15 to continue assisting customers through the impacts of COVID-19.
For customers enrolled in PrePay and have past-due account balances can make payments for current energy usage and have a portion of their payments go toward their outstanding balance. No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid before April 2021.
For customers not enrolled in PrePay with past-due account balances may be eligible to switch to the PrePay rate plan. Customers can sign up by July 15 with no deposit to take advantage of its special provision for paying outstanding balances with no late fees if paid before April 2021.
Georgia Power customers can sign up for a special payment plan at www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan, by logging onto My Account on www.georgiapower.com or by calling 1-888-660-5890.
