The third of three bill credits associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will be applied directly to Georgia Power customers’ bills in February 2020.
These credits are a result of the reduction in Georgia Power’s federal corporate tax rate from 35% down to 21%.
Georgia Power customers will receive the February credit totaling $106 million based upon energy consumption from May through December 2019. The typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would receive a credit of approximately $22 on their February Georgia Power bill. The actual amount of the individual credit will vary based on a customer’s specific energy usage.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act customer benefits were first approved in March 2018 as part of an agreement with Georgia Public Service Commission staff. When complete, Georgia Power will have provided three separate credits to customers totaling $330 million. The first credit was issued in October 2018 and the second credit was applied in June 2019.
