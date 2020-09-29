Georgia Power is set to electrify portions of its vehicle fleet as part of a corporate-wide, internal fleet electrification goal.
Southern Company, the utility’s corporate parent, announced plans to convert 50% of its system fleet vehicles across the auto/SUV/minivan, forklift and ATV/cart/miscellaneous segments by 2030.
With more EVs on Georgia highways every day, Georgia Power is also committed to assisting customers with their EV energy needs and advancing Georgia as a top EV-friendly state. The company will invest $6 million over the next three years in fast-charging EV infrastructure.
To date, Georgia Power has installed 41 fast-chargers in locations across the state. The installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power sharing capability.
In addition to developing public charging infrastructure, the company is committed to explaining the benefits of EV ownership and is providing customers with resources to learn more about the benefits and potential savings of driving electric at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EV.
Georgia Power also offers EV charger rebates for business and residential customers, an online calculator to help customers find out how much driving electric may save them and a special rate for EV customers. The company’s Plug-in Electric Vehicle rate offers lower prices from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to encourage nighttime EV charging.
National Drive Electric Week, now through Oct. 4, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid, trucks and motorcycles. To celebrate, Georgia Power and Clean Cities–Georgia will join the EV Club of the South for the “Drive Electric Georgia Virtual Showcase” on Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. EST. Participants can register for free on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-electric-georgia-virtual-showcase-tickets-119521884173.
