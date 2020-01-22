On Jan. 20, a group of Georgia Power employees from Plant McDonough in Cobb County spent their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteering at Scott Elementary School with Hands On Atlanta.
Volunteers helped build benches and a podium for an outdoor learning center and mulched and laid pine straw.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. Every year, Georgia Power employees and their families honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through community service projects across the state.
The annual event is the company’s largest single day of service. Since 2005, more than 14,000 Georgia Power employees have volunteered for approximately 375 individual MLK Day of Service projects.
