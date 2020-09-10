With a recent increase in reports regarding scams and fraud by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees, the company is reminding customers to be aware and follow simple tips to avoid being a target.
Georgia Power urges customers to be cautious when contacted by an unverified person claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. The company will never ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone or request customers to pay using alternate methods like BitCoin. The company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location.
If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call to discuss the account.
If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should hang up and contact the company’s customer service line at 888-660-5890. As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should always check to make sure they are calling the correct Georgia Power customer service line at 888-660-5890, which can be verified at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ContactUs.
Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.
If an employee needs to visit a customer’s home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and the company’s name and logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company’s logo.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scams.
