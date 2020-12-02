Georgia Power’s Board of Directors has elected Dan Tucker as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Georgia Power, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
In his new role, Tucker will be responsible for overseeing the company's accounting and financial functions.
He currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Southern Company Gas where he oversees finance, accounting, business planning and risk management functions for all Southern Company Gas businesses.
David Poroch, currently executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Georgia Power, will transition into the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer for Southern Company Gas, where he will bring his regulatory accounting experience in the electric utility sector to Southern Company’s gas business.
