Georgia Power has been named the Corporate Partner of the Year by the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia.
The recognition is for the company’s continuous partnership and support of the LACC and the Latino community in Georgia.
Jason Cuevas, vice president of the East Region at Georgia Power, currently serves on the chamber’s Board of Directors. The utility company will be officially recognized by the chamber at the LACC XX Annual La Posada, a virtual event that will be broadcast via the chamber’s Facebook Live on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The LACC of Georgia celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of the Latino business community across the state. This year, La Posada will be an opportunity to recognize Latino and Latina entrepreneurs and business owners, and their resilience during this challenging year. La Posada supports the work of LACC by connecting, empowering, mentoring and helping Latino businesses grow and thrive.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.