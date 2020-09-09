For the 22nd consecutive year, Georgia Power has been named a "Top U.S. Utility for Economic Development" by Site Selection magazine.
Only 20 utilities were chosen for this honor out of more than 3,300 across the country.
Georgia Power partnered with state and community organizations last year to assist 99 companies with their business relocation and expansion projects, resulting in more than 16,029 jobs created or retained and $5.2 billion in capital investment. In the last 10 years alone, the company assisted more
than 1,000 companies that created or retained 161,000 jobs and invested $37 billion in Georgia.
For more information about Georgia Power's community and economic development initiatives, visit SelectGeorgia.com.
