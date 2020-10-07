Georgia Power was selected as a winner for the 2020 Atlanta E3 Awards for the Georgia Power Foundation’s environmental grants program.
The Georgia Power Foundation awarded $1 million in environmental grants to eight organizations throughout the state. The grants will help fund projects which are focused on preserving and restoring Georgia’s waterways, lakes and rivers.
Entering its eighth year, the Atlanta E3 Awards celebrate the companies, organizations and people whose work innovates at the intersection of sustainability and commerce. To date, the awards have recognized 42 recipients.
To learn more about Georgia Power's commitment to the community, including the company's annual citizenship report, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Community.
For more information and tickets to the E3 awards, visit http://atlantae3awards.com/.
