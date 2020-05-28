The Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2% and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period.
This reduction will lower the total monthly bill by approximately $5.32 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month beginning
June 1.
The implementation of a special interim reduction will also provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the upcoming 2020 summer months. When paired with the new lower fuel rates, the special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September 2020.
The reduction in the company’s fuel rate is driven primarily by lower natural gas prices as a result of increased natural gas supplies. By working with the PSC, Georgia Power proactively plans and develops a diverse and balanced energy mix including nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Fuel rates are set separately from base rates. Georgia Power’s last fuel adjustment was in 2016.
For more information, visit www.georgiapower.com.
