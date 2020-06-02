Georgia Power announced that the typical residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours will receive an $11.29 credit on their June bill.
This reflects implementation of a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission, as a result of
Georgia Power’s 2018 financial results.
Pairing the June credit with new, lower fuel rates recently announced, the typical residential customer would see a reduction of $21.55 in June.
The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2018 usage. Georgia Power will apply the credit to June bills for customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2018, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of June 2020.
For more information, visit www.georgiapower.com.
