Georgia Power announced that Chris Womack has been elected by the Georgia Power Board of Directors to succeed Paul Bowers as the company’s chairman, president and CEO.
Bowers’ retirement is scheduled to coincide with Vogtle Unit 3 fuel load, which is expected in April 2021. Womack, Southern Company’s executive vice president and president of external affairs, will serve as president of Georgia Power effective Nov. 1, 2020, and assume his additional responsibilities as chairman and CEO upon Bowers’ retirement.
When Womack assumes his new role, he will lead Georgia Power in serving its 2.6 million customers across the state. He will be responsible for the company’s customer service, economic development, generation, transmission, distribution, energy efficiency, charitable giving and volunteerism efforts. He’ll also lead the company in storm response and environmental efforts.
He joined Southern Company in 1988 and has held several leadership positions within the company and its subsidiaries, serving as executive vice president of external affairs at Georgia Power and senior vice president and senior production officer of Southern Company Generation, where he was responsible for coal, gas, and hydro generation for Georgia Power and Savannah Electric. He also served as senior vice president of human resources and chief people officer at Southern Company, as well as senior vice president of public relations and corporate services at Alabama Power.
Bowers joined Southern Company in 1979 at Gulf Power and has served as Georgia Power’s chairman, president and CEO for the past 11 years.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.