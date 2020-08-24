Georgia Power is giving residential customers another option to manage their energy use and payments with the new “Pay by Day” rate plan, an option that locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year.
Pay by Day is a prepaid service plan that gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used. This helps to avoid fluctuations in energy costs during the heat of summer and the cold of winter.
Qualifying residential customers can have certainty in their budget with a customized Pay by Day offer based upon their projected electricity usage over the next 12 months. Customers who have had service for 12 months can receive their customized Pay by Day price and sign up by calling 1-800-642-4590.
