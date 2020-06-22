Georgia Power announced several executive leadership moves and organization realignments.
The following appointments are effective July 1.
Meredith Lackey will become executive vice president of External Affairs and Nuclear Development. She currently serves as senior vice president, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer and succeeds Chris Cummiskey, who has been named Group CEO for Southern Energy Resources.
Sterling Spainhour will become senior vice president, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer. He currently serves as senior vice president and General Counsel for Southern Company Services and will maintain his responsibilities for the corporate, energy regulation and technology functions for SCS.
As part of the leadership moves, Pedro Cherry, currently serving as executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations, has been named president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, effective Aug. 1.
Georgia Power’s Customer Service and Operations organization will be restructured into two organizations – Power Delivery, and Corporate and Customer Services.
This restructure reflects the company’s focus on maintaining a reliable, resilient electric grid, as well as providing customer service in communities across the state with both organizations reporting directly to the chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.
Glen Grizzle, senior vice president of Power Delivery, will continue as leader of the Power Delivery organization as Georgia Power invests heavily in transmission and distribution infrastructure and strengthening the electric grid.
Nicole Faulk, currently vice president of Corporate Services, will now lead the Corporate and Customer Services organization as senior vice president.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
