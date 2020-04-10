Georgia Natural Gas and the Georgia Natural Gas Foundation announced they are donating $200,000 to nonprofits including Georgia-based organizations to support their work to provide essential services and financial assistance.
The donation is part of an effort led by GNG’s parent company, Southern Company Gas, which announced in March that it will contribute $2.5 million across its operations footprint.
The funding will be distributed to various metro Atlanta agencies including Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization which provides financial assistance to food service workers in crisis due to an unexpected illness, injury, death of an immediate family member, or housing disaster. During the coronavirus crisis, the Giving Kitchen is addressing the needs of food service workers in Georgia who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and/or those who are under a doctor’s orders for a mandatory quarantine.
Additional Georgia-based organizations that will receive the donation funding include Meals on Wheels Atlanta; the CDC Foundation; A.G Rhodes Health & Rehab; and Visiting Nurse Health System, which provides in-home care to patients affected by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.