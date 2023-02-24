The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, founded in 2008, celebrated 15 years of serving Georgia’s manufacturers, and manufacturing executives and personnel, during a Feb. 21 Gala at Sweetwater Brewing Company in Atlanta.
Jason Moss, CEO of GMA, said the celebration was “a wonderful gathering of the people who have guided this journey and made GMA what it is today.”
From its grassroots beginnings in 2008 to the powerful influence, education and networking GMA provides its members today, Moss credits the organization’s success to the guidance, partnerships and mentors that have worked together to grow and strengthen Georgia’s manufacturing community.
During the celebration, Moss took the opportunity to thank key individuals who have helped build GMA into the influential organization it has become, one that educates and informs manufacturing personnel and works to attract new facilities to Georgia.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commended GMA for its strong partnership and presence in Georgia manufacturing. The commendation was presented by Melvin Everson and Rep. Matt Reeves.
The Above and Beyond Award was presented to three active GMA chapter directors Laura Madajewski, Henry Levine and Bill Stankiewicz for their extraordinary dedication to growing and strengthening the manufacturing community in Georgia and the influence of GMA.
Clyde Strickland, founder of Metro Waterproofing, one of the most successful companies serving the construction industry in the Southeastern U.S., received the Friend and Mentor Award. Strickland is also a champion of the “Made in America” initiative.
J.K. Murphy, publisher at Times-Journal Inc., received the Guide and Partner Award, having coached Moss for years regarding GMA messaging.
Beau Groover, founder and president of Swiftemp, received the Coach Award for the support and guidance he has provided GMA over the past several years. Groover is a manufacturing business coach, and also the founder of The Effective Syndicate, a company that provides workforce solutions and leadership coaching to manufacturers throughout the country. Swiftemp also sponsored the celebration event.
All proceeds from the event were donated to the Bobby Dodd Institute and presented to the Vice President of Business Services Joe Paolini. The Bobby Dodd Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with differing abilities.
Moss took the opportunity during the evening’s festivities to talk about the GMA Manufacturing Mastermind program, a next-step initiative designed to support and grow manufacturing in Georgia.
“We’re excited to continue to roll out this program, offering Georgia Manufacturing executives and key personnel education and training in best practices,” Moss said. “Manufacturing Mastermind gives these professionals cutting-edge tools and knowledge that helps to further strengthen Georgia’s manufacturing appeal and performance on the global stage.”
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com or www.swiftemp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.