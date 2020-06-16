The Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Economic Developers Association teamed up to recognize Georgia’s 2020 Small Business ROCK STARS.
Among the winners was High Road Craft Brands of Marietta.
Originally set to take place in April, the ceremony to celebrate the four winning businesses was transformed into a completely virtual production to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson recognized these businesses for their outstanding, unique and impactful work across the state with recorded videos.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development's Small Business team created the ROCK STARS program to show the important role that small businesses play in Georgia’s communities and economy. During COVID-19, companies across the state have shown incredible resilience in following social distancing and sanitation guidelines, keeping operations running and continuing to protect their employees and customers.
To see High Road Craft Brands' video, visit https://youtu.be/GRbVH_aWvwo.
For more information, visit georgia.org/small-business.
