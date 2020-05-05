The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women will have a virtual luncheon on May 15 at 11:30 a.m.
Lee Thomas, division director of the Georgia Film Office and deputy commissioner at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, will deliver a presentation titled, “The Economic Impact of the Film Industry on Cobb County and How We Can Engage.”
Thomas has worked in the Georgia Film and Videotape Office since 1996 and became director of the film division in 2010. Films that Thomas has worked with include “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Blind Side,” “Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil,” “Footloose,” “Fast 5,” “The Conspirator,” and “Zombieland.”
Registration is free and open to members and non-members. A Zoom link will be sent in the confirmation email.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
