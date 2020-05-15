Credit unions in Georgia have worked tirelessly in the last month to help members through the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia Credit Union Association – the division of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates representing Georgia credit unions – recently surveyed credit unions in the state to quantify the ways in which they’ve helped consumers affected financially by COVID-19 over the past month.
With 29% of credit unions responding, the survey found:
- At least 485 mortgage loan forbearance and extensions were granted for a total of $150.5 million.
- At least 87 commercial/business loan forbearance/extensions were granted for a total of $88.3 million.
- At least 2,397 consumer loan payment extensions were granted for a total of $101.3 million.
- At least 380 round one SBA Payroll Protection Loans that are SBA approved/guaranteed were granted for a total of $23.2 million.
- At least 75 low-rate emergency loans were granted for a total of 369,475.
- At least 7,499 fee waivers were granted.
These numbers are evolving throughout this crisis. GCUA will continue documenting the numerous ways credit unions across Georgia are helping members afford life during COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.lscu.coop.
