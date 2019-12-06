The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s International Trade division and GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson joined Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Dec. 6 to announce the winners of Georgia’s sixth annual GLOBE Awards.
This state-led awards program, held at the Capitol, highlights companies that entered into a new international market in the previous year.
The 36 companies, which included five from Cobb County, were honored collectively and exported to 90 new countries in 2018.
The 2019 GLOBE winners are located in 16 counties across the state with employment ranging from two to 500. Seventy-two percent of the 2019 GLOBE winners are small businesses with 100 employees or less. Forty-four percent of the winners employ a workforce of less than 20. Some of the more active markets included Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland.
Three of the winners were first time exporters.
Cobb County's GLOBE Award winners were Agri International LLC of Marietta, Delta Sigma Company of Kennesaw, Easy Bar Inc. of Kennesaw, LDX Solutions of Kennesaw and Valtorc International of Kennesaw.
Georgia’s international trade efforts are supported by international representatives located in 12 strategic markets around the world including Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru and the United Kingdom. This team plays a critical role in facilitating exports and introducing Georgia businesses to new global customers. One-third of 2019 GLOBE winners entered markets where Georgia has representation.
For more information, visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.
