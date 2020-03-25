The Georgia Chamber is providing business guidance regarding state and local ordinances.
Recommendations include up-to-date information based upon regulations as of March 25at noon.
Every Georgia business should implement their plans to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers.
Every Georgia business should follow the CDC social distancing guidelines. All businesses should make every effort to ensure adequate social distancing occurs by maintaining at least six feet of personal space or as otherwise recommended by the CDC, and providing a station(s) to wash hands with warm water and antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol or both, according to the ordinance.
Businesses operating in localities that have not implemented restrictions should follow the Governor’s direction to limit public gatherings to 10 or fewer and, if they decide to remain operational, should strictly enforce social distancing. For example, if one's manufacturing facility employs 400, then they should ensure that they remain six feet apart or seek further guidance from the Department of Public Health. The Georgia Chamber also recommends providing employees with masks, gloves and other health personal protection equipment as needed.
Essential businesses and services are not considered to be social gatherings.
If one's community has implemented an “Essential Business and Services Only” order, the Georgia Chamber strongly recommends that they follow the pre-approved Department of Homeland Security list of critical industries for national continuity. That list can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce. Those companies operating as “essential” should also continue to prioritize the safety of their employees.
If one's community has implemented a “shelter in place” order without an “Essential Business and Services Only” order, the Georgia Chamber recommends businesses reach out to their local chamber or elected officials to comply with their specific order and continue to follow Gov. Kemp’s Executive Order.
For more information, visit www.gachamber.com/covid19.
