CUMBERLAND — Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, addressed a crowd of business leaders and community members Monday, giving a forecast of Georgia's economic outlook, workforce and infrastructure.
Among his highlights of Georgia's current and future economy, Clark urged the crowd at the monthly Cobb Chamber of Commerce breakfast to "win the war on talent," create a more inclusive economy and build infrastructure.
When it comes to future employees and companies in Cobb, Clark encouraged the crowd to seek out projects and plans that will contribute to the community long term.
"You want companies in Cobb County that are creating innovative thinking long term, creating R&D, investing, making their own patents," he said. "You want innovative infrastructure at large companies, but you also need to make sure that you've got the next generation of entrepreneurs ready."
The state has failed at preparing students for entrepreneurship, Clark said; he encouraged leaders to "get into every single school" to teach it.
"About 70% of (future workers in Georgia) will be gig workers, which means they'll, in essence, be their own entrepreneur, their own boss, and so they need those skills," he said.
In addition to helping the youth, Clark charged the crowd to reach out to minority small businesses. The two groups creating the most new business in the state are Latinas and Black women.
"Yet those two groups are the least resourced and the least connected in their communities," he said.
Despite misinformation about the state of the workforce, Clark said 6 million jobs were created nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with a major loss in low-skill labor.
"There are 11 million job openings in America today. My problem is I have fewer people working — almost 4 million fewer people in the workforce post-COVID than I had before," he said. "These numbers equal out in Georgia as well."
The loss of workers can be attributed to a number of causes. Almost 2.5 million women in the U.S. stayed home because they couldn't find childcare or adult care for their parents, he said. Thanks to a change in federal immigration policies, there are 3 million fewer visa holders working in America post-pandemic.
Meanwhile, many millennial workers left their jobs for something better, Clark said.
"In fact, those that wanted a different quality of life started their own companies and started as gig workers," he said. "We saw a 34% increase in gig workers during COVID."
The true gap in workers comes from retirees. About 90% of workers who left the workforce in Georgia in the last two years were over 55, Clark said. Because that demographic is the most at-risk for COVID-19, illness and death could have contributed to the trend, though many took the opportunity to retire. This trend has caused a significant generational shift in the workforce.
"Thirty-six percent of eligible talent today are Generation Z," he said. "These are men and women under 25 years old... they now make up a third of the workforce."
About 31% of eligible talent in Georgia is Black, 20% is Hispanic and 12.5% are legal immigrants. At the same time, 58% of the workers in Georgia are women, despite the large number of women having to leave due to at-home needs, he said.
"So there's a conundrum for us," he said. "Basically, we have more males not working at working age in Georgia than any time in our history."
Health care, tourism, education, government and manufacturing are the sectors that have hurt the most from this decrease in workers. Younger generations are primarily looking for better salary benefits and flexibility, he said; trends predict that by 2030, 70% of jobs in Georgia will be hybrid positions — half on-site work, half remote.
"You got to tell people that you're purpose driven," he said. "This is what's driving particular Generation Z and Millennials. That's why they're gonna stay."
Aside from workforce, infrastructure was a topic of concern for Clark, calling it "a long-term investment roadmap." Electric vehicles would lead the charge of change for the state, he said, and require 20% more energy by 2040.
"Georgia needs $2.5 billion dollars a year, every year for 30 years just for our roads, bridges and railroads in the state," he said. "That's nothing new. That's just to maintain what we have for the growth that's predicted."
Clark said Cobb will need to start investing in roads and bridges, citing a significant increase in truck driving due to shipping and online shopping.
"The bottom line is, you're buying more stuff that is being delivered to your homes, to your businesses on roads that were not built for that level of truck traffic," he said.
While the Georgia chamber will get to work on these issues at the state level, it's up to Cobb leaders to implement these projects locally to ensure a dynamic economy, Clark said.
Cobb Chamber Chairwoman Britt Fleck believes Cobb is up to the challenge.
"The message was loud and clear: don't take the foot off the accelerator," she said of Clark's remarks. "We've got perfect alignment with what we're doing now."
