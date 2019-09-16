After a successful first five years, a statewide cancer research consortium has been awarded a six-year grant expected to result in more than $11 million in funding from the National Cancer Institute to enroll even more Georgians in important clinical trials.
The Georgia NCI Community Oncology Research Program is a collaboration between the two largest community oncology clinical trial programs in Georgia - Northside Hospital Cancer Institute in Atlanta and the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/Candler in Savannah, and the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education in Atlanta.
NCORP began in 2014, to conduct multi-site cancer clinical trials and cancer delivery studies in their communities. From 2014-2018, approximately 30,000 patients nationwide were enrolled in NCI clinical trials through the NCORP sites.
The Georgia NCORP partnership is one of only 32 community sites selected to receive cancer research funding from the NCI for the next six years. Since 2014, Georgia NCORP has enrolled 2,530 cancer patients in clinical trials. It is one of only 10 NCORP networks to receive High Performance status from the NCI.
Georgia NCORP provides Georgians with access to state-of-the-art cancer prevention, screening, control, treatment and post-treatment trials within their own communities. There are more than 100 oncology clinical providers in 41 different locations throughout the state, as well as the clinical trial leadership and research services of Georgia CORE.
Four additional key cancer programs and Georgia CORE research network affiliates were selected to participate in the Georgia NCORP partnership based on their leadership and track record in community-based oncology research: John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus; Harbin Clinic in Rome; Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health in Macon; and Cancer Services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Patients with cancer or increased risks of cancer in Georgia will have access to NCI-funded clinical trials through their cancer physicians at a participating NCORP network site. Through the NCORP network, community physicians will be able to collaborate with the NCI Clinical Trials Network Research Bases and Lead Academic Participating Sites on the development of research studies that impact patients in their communities.
For more information, visit gancorp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.