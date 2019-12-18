Twenty-two members of the Georgia Association of Business Brokers were named to the 2019 Million Dollar Club for helping broker the sale of more than $57 million worth of small, medium and large businesses.
The GABB Million Dollar Club Awards is a program that spotlights industry sales professionals recognizing business achievements of professional business brokers for successfully closing business acquisition transactions totaling one million dollars or more. The GABB has the only Accredited Real Estate School in Georgia that focuses on business and Commercial Real Estaterelated transactions and CE Credits.
The top producer for 2019 was GABB vice president Judy Mims, qualifying broker for Childcare Properties LLC, who specializes in selling child-care businesses.
Tim Greene of Acworth, a business broker and consultant for DeFoor Business Services, was among the top seven brokers with multi-million dollars in business sales for the year.
Lisa Young of Marietta, a business broker at Transworld Business Advisors, and Nick Modares of east Cobb, GABB secretary and president/managing broker of Business Brokers Inc./Atlanta Business Advisors, were among the top-selling business brokers with multi-million dollars in sales. Modares was also honored as a life member of the Million Dollar Club for achieving more than a million dollars in sales for three consecutive years.
Greg DeFoor, founder and president of DeFoor Business Services, was also among the leading business brokers in the Million Dollar Club.
GABB is the state’s only professional organization dedicated to buying and selling businesses and franchises. The GABB’s website lists hundreds of businesses and franchises for sale throughout Georgia in a variety of fields, including automotive, business services, child care, cleaning, construction, electronics equipment, fitness, flooring, floral, food, gas stations, landscaping, manufacturing, medical, shipping, restaurants, retail, security, signs and businesses related to the internet.
For more information, visit https://gabb.org/gabbbusiness-brokers.
