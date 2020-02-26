The 160 FDIC-insured banks based in Georgia had a strong 2019, reporting growth in earnings, loans and deposits compared to their performance in 2018.
The aggregate results for those banks show that in 2019 loans were up by 28.3%, deposits were up by 24% and net income was up 18.6%.
To account for changes in the market due to mergers and charter consolidations, the Georgia Bankers Association’s analysis includes comparative year-over-year performance of only the banks classified by FDIC as Georgia-based banks at year-end 2019.
FDIC reports data based on the state where the bank is headquartered, so with the creation of Truist, SunTrust numbers are now reported in North Carolina. However, there were two banks chartered elsewhere in 2018 that now are based in Georgia - Atlantic Capital Bank and Cadence Bank. Also, two new banks opened in Georgia in 2019 - Tandem Bank in Tucker and Loyal Trust Bank in Johns Creek.
2019 Georgia bank performance highlights compared to year-end 2018:
- Employees of Georgia-based banks were 21,757, up by 2,786 or 14.7%.
- Loans up $23.4 billion or 28.3%.
- Deposits up $23.7 billion or 24%.
- Total assets up by $31.8 billion or 27.4%.
- Net income up $295.4 million or 18.6%.
- Net interest margin grew to 4.05%, which is better than the national average.
- 96% of institutions were profitable.
- ROA and ROE were better than national average.
Founded in September 1892, GBA promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system.
For more information, visit www.gabankers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.