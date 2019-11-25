The Georgia Academy of Family Physicians inaugurated Jeff Stone MD, MBA, MHA, FAAFP during their 51st Congress of Delegates, in conjunction with the Annual CME Meeting on Nov. 16.
A Canton resident, Dr. Stone is a family physician at WellStar Health System in Marietta.
The 2019 Annual Meeting was held at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort from Nov. 14-16. Dr. Stone joins other physician leaders who inspire and mount initiatives, education, resources and advocacy efforts in service to fellow family physicians and Georgia families.
He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology and Russian from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. He obtained his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada in the West Indies and completed his residency program in family medicine at the Albany Medical Center Affiliated Hospitals in New York. In 2014, he obtained his Master of Business Administration and Master of Healthcare Administration from Georgia State University. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Prior to joining the WellStar Medical Group, Dr. Stone was a managing partner with Latham Medical Group in New York. He has more than 30 years of experience treating patients for a wide variety of "cradle to grave" conditions.
He is a graduate of the 2017 Georgia Physician Leadership Academy. He served as the treasurer of the GAFP Board of Directors for three years and he previously served as the speaker of Congress of Delegates. Prior to that, he was the Finance and Practice Management Committee chairman for the GAFP. In 2017, he was awarded the Preceptor of the Year Award at Mercer University School of Medicine and Georgia Regents University.
Established in 1947, the GAFP is a member chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
For more information, visit www.gafp.org or call 404-321-7445.
