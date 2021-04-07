On April 5, Cynthia L. Patton Esq. joined the Marietta-based Gentry Law Firm.
Patton brings more than 20 years of experience in the legal industry, focusing primarily on divorce and family law. She is also a Georgia Supreme Court Registered Neutral and is admitted to practice law in the Superior Court of Georgia, Georgia Court of Appeals, Georgia Supreme Court, U.S. District Court (Northern District of Georgia), and U.S. Court of Appeals (11th Circuit).
For more information, call 770-425-5573 or visit gentrylawfirmgeorgia.com.
