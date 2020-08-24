Join Georgia DOT’s Major Mobility Investment Program Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Office to see how philanthropy can be the key to creating growth opportunities for one's business.
The free, virtual peer-to-peer learning experience will be held on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
MMIP DBE partner Joy Rohadfox of Rohadfox, president and CEO of Construction Control Services Corporation, will discuss her journey to discovering how giving on a personal and a business level ensured her company’s success and solidified her place in the community.
To reserve a spot, visit https://hntb.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=hntb&service=6.
