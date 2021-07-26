Vinings Bank recently held an event with the Georgia Department of Transportation at the bank's Alpharetta branch at 5960 North Point Parkway.
The event was attended by a group of over 65 Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb business people. GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry spoke on a variety of subjects.
One topic that was on everyone's mind was how the department quickly reopened travel lanes after the bridge on Georgia Highway 86 over Interstate 16 in Treutlen County was heavily damaged by the upraised bed of a dump trailer on Thursday, July 15.
The repairs, which included the reinstallation of the span that had been moved a full six feet by the impact, were originally projected as taking until Monday, July 19 or Tuesday, July 20. Instead, GDOT had the highway open for business by 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 17th.
McMurry shared information on upcoming projects in and around Atlanta that are on the books and will be added in the next five to 10 years. The major work will be on I-285 in the Perimeter area and the 400 connections. He also spoke about the significant increase in calls regarding traffic and trucks on Georgia's highways as citizens have become more observant regarding the truck traffic in their areas.
